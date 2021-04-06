UrduPoint.com
Weather Turns Cold After City Received 1.5 Mm Rain

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 06:32 PM

Weather turns cold after city received 1.5 mm rain

The weather turned cold and pleasant after city has received 1.5 millimeter rain here on Tuesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :The weather turned cold and pleasant after city has received 1.5 millimeter rain here on Tuesday.

According to metrological department officials, the western waves have approached the country and predicted light rain two to three millimeter during night time while the weather would turn dry from tomorrow.

The black clouds covered the sky while cold winds also blows all the day which turned the weather pleasant and people feel some relief. However, the rain was not good for wheat crop as its harvesting has been started.

The officials further informed that there were no chances of rain in ongoing week while rain expected in next weeks.

The local Met office has forecast partly cloudy (PC) weather for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Tuesday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 30.3 degree centigrade and 21.2 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 70 percent at 8 am and 47 percent at 5 pm.

The sun would rise at 05:55 am and set at 18:38 pm tomorrow.

