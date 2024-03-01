Weather Turns Cold After Drizzling In City
Faizan Hashmi Published March 01, 2024 | 09:45 PM
The weather turned cold after drizzling which continued intermittently in the city here on Friday
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) The weather turned cold after drizzling which continued intermittently in the city here on Friday.
The black clouds covered the sky and the citizens enjoyed cool winds blown all the day.
The power outage was also witnessed and fluctuation of electricity also irked the people in some areas of the city.
Meanwhile, Managing Director WASA, Chaudhary Muhammad Danish directed all Sewerage and disposal stations divisions to remain alert in view of rainy weather.
The sewerage officers and staff have been ordered to be ready for drainage at all times in case of rain.
Disposal Station division ordered to keep standby generators operational.
All the disposal stations have been ordered to run at full capacity.
MD further ordered officials to ensure their presence in the field until the water completely drained in case of heavy rain.
The local met office predicted cloudy weather with chances of thunderstorm rain during next 24 hours.
The minimum and maximum temperatures were recorded 15.0 degree centigrade and 23.3 centigrade.
