Weather turns cold as city receive 1.8mm rain

The weather turned cold after the city received 1.8 millimeter rain of monsoon season here on Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2023 ) :The weather turned cold after the city received 1.8 millimeter rain of monsoon season here on Wednesday.

The citizens feel sigh of relief after the scorching heat and citizens and kids enjoyed in the rain.

The water accumulated on roads and low-lying areas and Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) starts its operation to drain out the water soon after the rain stopped. The high alert was issued in WASA.

According to Meteorological Department, the north-east system approached the region and the weather would continue by July 22 which would turn clear after it.

The officials said that the monsoon season would persist from June 15 to October 15 in which more rains were predicted.

The agriculture officials said that it was light rain and it had no positive or negative impact on the crops.

The local Met Office has forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of dust thunderstorm rain.

The maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 39.1 centigrade and 29.8 centigrade respectively.

The sun will rise at 5:23 AM and the sunset at 19:13 PM tomorrow.