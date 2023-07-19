Open Menu

Weather Turns Cold As City Receive 1.8mm Rain

Faizan Hashmi Published July 19, 2023 | 09:22 PM

Weather turns cold as city receive 1.8mm rain

The weather turned cold after the city received 1.8 millimeter rain of monsoon season here on Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2023 ) :The weather turned cold after the city received 1.8 millimeter rain of monsoon season here on Wednesday.

The citizens feel sigh of relief after the scorching heat and citizens and kids enjoyed in the rain.

The water accumulated on roads and low-lying areas and Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) starts its operation to drain out the water soon after the rain stopped. The high alert was issued in WASA.

According to Meteorological Department, the north-east system approached the region and the weather would continue by July 22 which would turn clear after it.

The officials said that the monsoon season would persist from June 15 to October 15 in which more rains were predicted.

The agriculture officials said that it was light rain and it had no positive or negative impact on the crops.

The local Met Office has forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of dust thunderstorm rain.

The maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 39.1 centigrade and 29.8 centigrade respectively.

The sun will rise at 5:23 AM and the sunset at 19:13 PM tomorrow.

Related Topics

Weather Water Agriculture Alert June July October From Rains

Recent Stories

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ghulam Ali approves re ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ghulam Ali approves reshuffle in Cabinet

12 minutes ago
 DC concerned over detection of wild polio virus in ..

DC concerned over detection of wild polio virus in environmental sample

12 minutes ago
 Complaints regarding new connections, defective me ..

Complaints regarding new connections, defective meters being resolved on priorit ..

12 minutes ago
 Dera Police devise security plan for Muharram

Dera Police devise security plan for Muharram

12 minutes ago
 AIDS screening declared mandatory prior to surgery ..

AIDS screening declared mandatory prior to surgery of patients

12 minutes ago
 PPP leaders capable to run country's affairs in be ..

PPP leaders capable to run country's affairs in better way: Inqilabi

11 minutes ago
Records of Land dept being computerized: Mayor Kar ..

Records of Land dept being computerized: Mayor Karachi

12 minutes ago
 S Asia not to attain peace without just, peaceful ..

S Asia not to attain peace without just, peaceful resolution of Kashmir dispute: ..

12 minutes ago
 Latin America's Refusal to Side With EU's Stance o ..

Latin America's Refusal to Side With EU's Stance on Ukraine Aimed at Spiting US ..

12 minutes ago
 Narang city to be upgraded: Rana Tanveer

Narang city to be upgraded: Rana Tanveer

12 minutes ago
 Target Letter Against Trump Mentions Defrauding US ..

Target Letter Against Trump Mentions Defrauding US, Deprivation of Rights - Repo ..

21 minutes ago
 Berlin Justice Department Rejects Criminal Label f ..

Berlin Justice Department Rejects Criminal Label for Climate Action Group - Repo ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather