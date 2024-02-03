Weather Turns Cold As Showers Received Across Northern Sindh
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 03, 2024 | 07:20 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) The weather turned cold after different districts of northern Sindh received light showers early morning which continued on Saturday evening.
According to the local meteorological department, the drizzle was reported in parts of districts including Sukkur, Khairpur, Ghotkoi and others, which turned the weather cold.
Meanwhile, the MET has predicted cold and dry weather for next two days across the northern Sindh.
