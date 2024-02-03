Open Menu

Weather Turns Cold As Showers Received Across Northern Sindh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 03, 2024 | 07:20 PM

Weather turns cold as showers received across northern Sindh

The weather turned cold after different districts of northern Sindh received light showers early morning which continued on Saturday evening

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) The weather turned cold after different districts of northern Sindh received light showers early morning which continued on Saturday evening.

According to the local meteorological department, the drizzle was reported in parts of districts including Sukkur, Khairpur, Ghotkoi and others, which turned the weather cold.

Meanwhile, the MET has predicted cold and dry weather for next two days across the northern Sindh.

Related Topics

Sindh Weather Sukkur Khairpur

Recent Stories

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi lays ..

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi lays foundation stone of signal-fre ..

2 minutes ago
 Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi open ..

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi opens Metro Bus Saskath Road Stati ..

2 minutes ago
 Kashmir Solidarity Day: Testament of Pakistan’s ..

Kashmir Solidarity Day: Testament of Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to resol ..

2 minutes ago
 Six gamblers netted during raid

Six gamblers netted during raid

3 minutes ago
 ECP concludes training for 1.49 million election s ..

ECP concludes training for 1.49 million election staff ahead of 2024 polls

9 minutes ago
 PUC, PML-N hold negotiations ahead of elections: S ..

PUC, PML-N hold negotiations ahead of elections: Sources

9 minutes ago
Sindh Police holds high-level meeting on security ..

Sindh Police holds high-level meeting on security preparations for 2024 general ..

19 minutes ago
 Rescue 1122 devises emergency cover plan for gener ..

Rescue 1122 devises emergency cover plan for general elections

2 minutes ago
 India get 2-0 lead over Pakistan in Davis Cup

India get 2-0 lead over Pakistan in Davis Cup

2 minutes ago
 LESCO to ensure modern training facilities at its ..

LESCO to ensure modern training facilities at its centre

2 minutes ago
 Tough contests expected at Karachi's 22 NA seats

Tough contests expected at Karachi's 22 NA seats

2 minutes ago
 Govt staff absent from elections duty could face P ..

Govt staff absent from elections duty could face PEEDA act, warns DC

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather