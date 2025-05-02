Open Menu

Weather Turns Pleasant After Light Rain

Sumaira FH Published May 02, 2025 | 10:13 PM

Weather turns pleasant after light rain

Cool breeze and light drizzle transformed the city’s atmosphere on Friday evening, lifting spirits and temperatures alike

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) Cool breeze and light drizzle transformed the city’s atmosphere on Friday evening, lifting spirits and temperatures alike.

After days of relentless heat, the light rain came as a soothing balm for Multan’s residents, offering a much-needed break from the sweltering weather. People were seen stepping out to enjoy the refreshing weather, while the scent of wet earth and rain-washed streets added to the evening’s charm.

However, the pleasant weather also prompted a swift and proactive response from city authorities to manage rain-related challenges.

On the special directives of the Managing Director Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Khalid Raza Khan, emergency alerts were issued across all sewage and disposal station divisions. Standby generators were activated at disposal stations, while sewerage officers and operational staff were ordered to mobilize in the field as rainfall intensity increased.

All disposal stations were directed to operate at full capacity, and visual reports were requested from underpasses and collecting tanks to monitor drainage conditions in real time.

Meanwhile, staff and machinery have been deployed along all major roads, with a clear directive to follow SOPs for drainage from ponding areas.

Commissioner Multan Division, Aamir Karim Khan, also issued instructions for WASA and district departments to remain on high alert during the current spell of rain and wind. He emphasized the immediate drainage of water from low-lying areas and ensured that all machinery remains fully functional. The Commissioner also urged the public to observe safety precautions during the weather shift.

Recent Stories

Weather turns pleasant after light rain

Weather turns pleasant after light rain

2 minutes ago
 CS visits Kurram, address tribal jirga

CS visits Kurram, address tribal jirga

2 minutes ago
 Hult Prize 2025 National Competition begins at KMU

Hult Prize 2025 National Competition begins at KMU

31 minutes ago
 Traders express solidarity with Pak Army

Traders express solidarity with Pak Army

31 minutes ago
 Ambassador Tirmizi highlights Pakistan’s Vision ..

Ambassador Tirmizi highlights Pakistan’s Vision for Economic Integration

45 minutes ago
 Is the tradition of bedtime stories fading away?

Is the tradition of bedtime stories fading away?

46 minutes ago
Pakistan will not be intimidated by Indian threats ..

Pakistan will not be intimidated by Indian threats: Abdul Jabbar Khan

33 minutes ago
 President honours sacrifices by journalists report ..

President honours sacrifices by journalists reporting in conflict zones on Press ..

34 minutes ago
 Khairpur District Coordination Committee meeting h ..

Khairpur District Coordination Committee meeting held

34 minutes ago
 A festival for every child, Inside the inclusive, ..

A festival for every child, Inside the inclusive, multilingual, multisensory wor ..

48 minutes ago
 Fake vs real: UAE’s school goers delve into the ..

Fake vs real: UAE’s school goers delve into the ethics of influencer marketing ..

48 minutes ago
 UAEBBY Forms New Advisory Board Featuring Leading ..

UAEBBY Forms New Advisory Board Featuring Leading Emirati Women Creatives to Sup ..

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather