Weather turns pleasant after light rain

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) Cool breeze and light drizzle transformed the city’s atmosphere on Friday evening, lifting spirits and temperatures alike.

After days of relentless heat, the light rain came as a soothing balm for Multan’s residents, offering a much-needed break from the sweltering weather. People were seen stepping out to enjoy the refreshing weather, while the scent of wet earth and rain-washed streets added to the evening’s charm.

However, the pleasant weather also prompted a swift and proactive response from city authorities to manage rain-related challenges.

On the special directives of the Managing Director Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Khalid Raza Khan, emergency alerts were issued across all sewage and disposal station divisions. Standby generators were activated at disposal stations, while sewerage officers and operational staff were ordered to mobilize in the field as rainfall intensity increased.

All disposal stations were directed to operate at full capacity, and visual reports were requested from underpasses and collecting tanks to monitor drainage conditions in real time.

Meanwhile, staff and machinery have been deployed along all major roads, with a clear directive to follow SOPs for drainage from ponding areas.

Commissioner Multan Division, Aamir Karim Khan, also issued instructions for WASA and district departments to remain on high alert during the current spell of rain and wind. He emphasized the immediate drainage of water from low-lying areas and ensured that all machinery remains fully functional. The Commissioner also urged the public to observe safety precautions during the weather shift.