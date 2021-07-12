Weather turns pleasant after light rain in city Multan

The weather turned pleasant with mild storm, light rain and cold winds blowing in the city in the second half of the day here on Monday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :The weather turned pleasant with mild storm, light rain and cold winds blowing in the city in the second half of the day here on Monday.

The light rain and cool winds provided a sigh of relief to locals after facing above 40 degree Centigrade from last seven days. A large number of the people came out of their homes and many witnessed rushing towards the parks to enjoy the pleasant weather.

The city received winds with a speed of 77/km per hour and 12 mm rain till 5:00 p.

m.

However, the local met office has forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of thunderstorm and rain for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Monday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 41.2 degree centigrade and 33.0 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 59 percent at 8:00 a.m. and 84 percent at 5:00 p.m.

The sun will rise at 05:20 a.m. and set at 07:19 p.m. on Tuesday.