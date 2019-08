(@imziishan)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 ) :The weather turned pleasant as the city received 4mm rain here on Friday.

According to the Met office, the spell will continue till Eid.

Today, the maximum and minimum temperature were recorded as 38.5 degrees centigrade and 26.3 degrees centigrade, respectively.

Humidity was recorded 70 percent at 8am and 88 percent at 5pm.