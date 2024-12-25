Weather Update; Cold, Dry To Persist In Karachi During Next 24 Hours
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 25, 2024 | 05:33 PM
Meteorological Department says light to moderate winds are likely to blow from the northeast direction in the city
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 25th, 2024) The intensity in the cold weather increased following the cold winds from Balochitan.
WEATHER UPDATE; KARACHI
The cold and dry weather would persist during the next 24 hours.
The Meteorological Department said that light to moderate winds are likely to blow from the northeast direction in the city.
Temperature
“Minimum temperature recorded in Karachi is likely to reach 11.8°C today,” said the MET office.
The maximum temperature over the next 24 hours is expected to reach 24°C, with the minimum likely to drop to 10°C.
It may be mentioned here that the Meteorological Department had forecast on Tuesday that the strong chilly winds might blow in Karachi for the next two days.
On Tuesday, December 24, stronger-than-usual northeastern winds from Balochistan blew throughout the city which caused the maximum temperature to drop by 2.5°C compared to the previous day.
