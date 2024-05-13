(@Abdulla99267510)

However, rain-wind and thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 12nd, 2024) Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country while, very hot in southern parts during the next twelve hours.

Dust raising and gusty winds with light rain/thunderstorm may occur at few places in south Punjab and upper Sindh.

Temperature of major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad and Gilgit fifteen degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-three, Karachi twenty-nine, Peshawar twenty, Quetta twelve, Muzafarabad fourteen and Murree te

Srinagar, Anantnag and Shopian ten degree centigrade, Jammu twenty-one, Leh six, Pulwama and Baramula eleven degree centigrade.

According to weather forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy weather with chances of light rain and thunderstorm is expected in Srinagar, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramula, while partly cloudy and dry weather in Leh and hot and dry weather in Jammu.