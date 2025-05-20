Open Menu

Weather Update: Heatwave Alert Issued For Punjab, KP

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 20, 2025 | 08:05 PM

Authorities urge people to take precautionary measures to avoid heatstroke and dust storms

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 20th, 2025) Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Disaster Management Authorities on Tuesday issued heatwave alerts till Saturday amid hot and humid weather.

Both authorities urged people to take precautionary measures to avoid heatstroke and dust storms.

Relief Commissioner Punjab Nabeel Javed directed all Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners across the province to remain on alert.

He said people can contact helpline 1129 or Rescue 1122 in case of any emergency.

Meanwhile, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, authority's Emergency Operation Center is fully operational and the public may report any unpleasant incident on helpline 1700.

Earlier in the day, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa issued a high alert amid forecasts of an intense heatwave expected to grip the province from today until May 24. District administrations across the region were instructed to take precautionary measures in response to the anticipated weather conditions.

According to an official PDMA advisory, daytime temperatures are expected to rise 5 to 7 degrees Celsius above normal, potentially impacting public health, agriculture, and daily activities. The southern and central parts of the province are likely to experience sustained heat, while accelerated snowmelt in the upper regions could increase pressure on water reservoirs.

The PDMA warned that the extreme heat may lead to dusty winds and reduced air quality, contributing to respiratory problems, particularly among vulnerable populations.

The citizens are advised to stay indoors during peak sunlight hours, especially between 10 AM and 5 PM. The public is also urged to increase water intake to prevent heatstroke. The special caution has been recommended for the elderly and children, with strict advice to avoid direct sunlight during the hottest part of the day.

The farmers have been instructed to take extra care during harvesting operations and to ensure proper hydration and shelter for livestock. The PDMA noted that a public awareness campaign is underway to inform residents about heatwave safety measures.

In preparation for any emergency, all medical services, paramedics, and rescue teams have been placed on high alert. Heatstroke centers across the province will remain fully operational to provide immediate assistance if needed.

The PDMA has also advised travelers to check their vehicles, especially engine water levels and tire pressure, to avoid breakdowns due to overheating.

The provincial government and relevant agencies continue to monitor the situation closely and stand ready to respond to any emergencies arising from the heatwave.

