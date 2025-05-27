Weather update: Heavy rain, hailstorm hit KP; power outages reported

(@Abdulla99267510)

Downpour also cause urban flooding, widespread power outages

PESHAWAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 27th, 2025) The several cities across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were hit by heavy rain and hailstorms on Monday, breaking the intense heat and turning the weather pleasant.

However, the downpour also caused urban flooding and widespread power outages.

In various areas of Dir, heavy rainfall accompanied by thunder and hail brought a much-needed respite from the heat. The downpour caused flash floods in local streams and severely disrupted the power supply in Lower Dir.

Peshawar and surrounding areas also experienced a strong spell of rain. Dark clouds took over the skies following days of intense heat, and the rain turned the weather significantly cooler, although it also brought extended periods of darkness.

In Pabbi (Nowshera) and nearby regions, heavy rainfall and hailstorms caused streets and drains to overflow, significantly lowering the temperature.

Locals welcomed the cool breeze and pleasant weather after the heatwave.

In Peshawar’s Hayatabad, the storm led to a major disruption in the power grid, damaging infrastructure, including a sports ground building. Power lines collapsed in the Industrial Estate, plunging much of the city into darkness.

Meanwhile, in Swat, strong winds uprooted signboards in Mingora, and hailstorms in areas including Kabal, Khwazakhela, and Matta damaged peach orchards, raising concerns among local farmers about crop losses.

The authorities are urging residents to remain cautious as more rain and windstorms are forecast in parts of the province.