Weather update: Karachi experiences coldest night of winter season

Maximum temperature over next 24 hours is expected to be 26°C, while minimum could drop to 7°C

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 7th, 2025) Karachi experienced its coldest night and morning of the winter season, with the minimum temperature recorded at 8°C on Tuesday.

According to the Meteorological Department, the maximum temperature over the next 24 hours is expected to be 26°C while the minimum could drop to 7°C.



The chilly winds in the city caused the cold to feel 2 to 4 degrees lower than the actual temperature.

The winds from the north, northeast, and northwest are expected to blow throughout the day at speeds of 5 to 20 kilometers per hour.

The cold wave in Karachi continued due to icy winds from Balochistan while weather is expected to remain cold and dry over the next 24 hours.

On December 28, Karachi's minimum temperature was recorded at 8.5°C as per the Meteorological Department.