Weather Update: Pakistan To Witness Decrease In Heatwave

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 25, 2024 | 09:46 PM

The MET office predicts that a rain spell may start from June 26 which is likely to continue till July 1.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 25th, 2024) This week, the country is expected to see a decrease in the heatwave, with rain predicted from June 26 to July 1.

According to the Meteorological Department, the heavy rain with thunderstorms is expected in some areas of Umarkot, Mirpur Khas, and Karachi in Sindh from June 26 to July 1.

From June 27 to July 1, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Jhelum, and Chakwal are expected to experience rain with strong winds and thunderstorms, with heavy rain in several places. From June 26 to June 30, thunderstorm rains are expected in Bahawalpur, Lodhran, and Muzaffargarh.

According to the Meteorological Department, from June 28 to July 1, there will be rain with strong winds and thunderstorms in Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir, with heavy rain expected in some areas of Kashmir.

From June 28 to July 1, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Chitral, Swat, Mansehra, and Abbottabad may experience thunderstorm rains. From June 26 to June 28, rain with strong winds and thunderstorms is likely in Lasbela and Khuzdar.

The Meteorological Department has indicated the risk of urban flooding in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and Narowal after heavy rain from June 28 to June 30. There are concerns that daily routines may be disrupted and weak infrastructure damaged due to strong winds. The Meteorological Department has advised all relevant agencies to stay alert.

