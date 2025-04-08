Weather Update: PDMA Issues Heatwave Alert In Punjab
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 08, 2025 | 03:53 PM
Weather is likely to remain hot and dry in Punjab during next 24 hours
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 8th, 2025) The Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Tuesday issued an alert regarding the heatwave.
The weather is likely to remain hot and dry in Punjab during next 24 hours.
The DG PDMA said that the temperatures are expected to rise by 4 to 7 degrees this month.
He warned that the plains and districts of South Punjab could be severely affected by extreme heatwave.
The DG PDMA directed the Punjab school education department to impose a ban on outdoor activities for children and advised the public to avoid unnecessary travel, keep their heads covered, and increase water intake.
He further emphasized to ensure the availability of medicines for the medical treatment of those affected by the heatwave.
