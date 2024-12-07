Open Menu

Weather Update: Rain Predicted In Various Parts Of Country From Today

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 07, 2024 | 12:40 PM

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 7th, 2024) The winter in December is gearing up to freeze temperatures, with rain predicted in various parts of the country from Saturday (today).

Pakistan Meteorological Department said that the central Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir are likely to experience thunderstorms and rainfall along with snowfall in mountainous areas.

Rain is likely to hit Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Murree, Attock, Chakwal, Hafizabad, Gujranwala and Faisalabad.

The weather experts predicted rain in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Malakand, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Khyber and Kurram as well.

In Balochistan, the cold winds are expected to blow, whereas the most districts in Sindh would remain dry and cold.

Similarly, rain and snowfall are also expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Malakand, parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir.

