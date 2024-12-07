Weather Update: Rain Predicted In Various Parts Of Country From Today
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 07, 2024 | 12:40 PM
Rain is likely to hit Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Murree, Attock, Chakwal, Hafizabad, Gujranwala and Faisalabad.
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 7th, 2024) The winter in December is gearing up to freeze temperatures, with rain predicted in various parts of the country from Saturday (today).
Pakistan Meteorological Department said that the central Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir are likely to experience thunderstorms and rainfall along with snowfall in mountainous areas.
Rain is likely to hit Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Murree, Attock, Chakwal, Hafizabad, Gujranwala and Faisalabad.
The weather experts predicted rain in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Malakand, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Khyber and Kurram as well.
In Balochistan, the cold winds are expected to blow, whereas the most districts in Sindh would remain dry and cold.
Similarly, rain and snowfall are also expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Malakand, parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 December 2024
Action against notorious Darwaish Group: Father and son ice dealers arrested
US hiring rebounds after slump on hurricanes, strike
France's Macron seeks new PM and a way out of political crisis
Nissanka leads strong Sri Lanka batting reply
Paris stocks rally as Macron fights on, jobs data boosts Wall Street
PTI not to avail relief for creating unrest, violence: Afzal
Punjab University students set new records in National Athletics Championship
PU initiates action against students involved in vandalism
Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal ..
17th Aalmi Urdu Conference concluded
More Stories From Weather
-
Cold, dry weather to persist in most parts of country: PMD2 days ago
-
Cold, dry, partly cloudy weather forecast for Lahore3 days ago
-
100% wheat sowing target achieved in Muzaffargarh3 days ago
-
Lahore experiences dry, cold, partly cloudy weather4 days ago
-
December likely to have two rain spells: PMD4 days ago
-
Cold, dry weather forecast for Lahore, other parts of country5 days ago
-
Balochistan receives first winter rain8 days ago
-
Cold, dry weather predicted for Lahore8 days ago
-
Dry weather forecast for Sukkur9 days ago
-
Cold, dry weather for Lahore, Punjab9 days ago
-
Cold and dry weather to persist in most parts of country:PMD10 days ago
-
Cold, dry weather predicted for Lahore, Punjab10 days ago