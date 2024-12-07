Weather update: Rain predicted in various parts of country from today

(@Abdulla99267510)

Rain is likely to hit Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Murree, Attock, Chakwal, Hafizabad, Gujranwala and Faisalabad.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 7th, 2024) The winter in December is gearing up to freeze temperatures, with rain predicted in various parts of the country from Saturday (today).

Pakistan Meteorological Department said that the central Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir are likely to experience thunderstorms and rainfall along with snowfall in mountainous areas.

The weather experts predicted rain in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Malakand, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Khyber and Kurram as well.

In Balochistan, the cold winds are expected to blow, whereas the most districts in Sindh would remain dry and cold.

