Weather update: Rain, thunderstorm likely in most parts of country amid smog battle

Pakistan Meteorological Department says a weather system carrying-low pressure clouds from west will enter Pakistan this evening

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 11th, 2024) Rain and thunderstorm with strong winds are likely in most parts of the country amid smog battle.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department forecast rain and thunderstorm with strong winds in different parts of the country amid the smog.

Pakistan Meteorological Department said that due to recent days of smog and air pollution, various districts of Punjab are likely to experience rainfall with strong winds and thunderstorms.

PMD said that a weather system carrying low-pressure clouds from the west will enter Pakistan this evening, bringing light rainfall to most districts in Upper Punjab.

However, the chances of rain in Lahore and its surrounding areas remain low.

Weather experts said that the rain in various districts of Punjab may have an impact on Lahore, and may reduce the intensity of smog.

Weather conditions in KP, GB and Kashmir

Over the next 24 hours, the most parts of the country are expected to remain dry. However, Gilgit-Baltistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, and the Potohar region will likely have cloudy skies, with chances of rain, strong winds, thunderstorms, and light snowfall on the higher mountains.

Pakistan Meteorological Department said that the smog is expected to persist in most areas of Punjab while some plains may experience dense fog in the morning and night.

Besides it, Islamabad and its surroundings are likely to have cloudy skies along with chances of rain, strong winds, and thunderstorms.

Dry weather will continue in most districts of Punjab. However, smog is likely to continue in other cities of Punjab including Lahore, Kasur, Okara, Sialkot, Hafizabad, Narowal, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Sheikhupura, Sahiwal, Faisalabad, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Multan, Rahim Yar Khan, and Dera Ghazi Khan are likely to see continued smog.

Moreover, night fog is expected in Sheikhupura, Sahiwal, Toba Tek Singh, Faisalabad, Khanewal, Khanpur, Jhang, Bahawalpur, Layyah, Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan and surrounding areas, with chances of dense fog in certain locations.

Rain with strong winds and thunderstorm have been forecast in isolated places of different cities of Punjab including Attock, Murree, Galiyat, Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Chakwal, Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Gujranwala and Lahore during this time.

Cloudy skies, rain, thunderstorms and snowfalls in KP districts

The cloudy skies, rain, thunderstorms and snowfall are also likely in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa districts such as Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Battagram, Abbottabad, Haripur, Swabi, Malakand, Bajaur, Mardan, Mohmand, Khyber, Kurram, Peshawar and Kohat.

Most districts in Sindh and Balochistan are expected to experience dry weather, and colder conditions are also likely in mountainous areas during the morning and night.

Cloudy skies, rainfall and light snowfall on the mountains are anticipated in Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during next few days.