Weather update: Rain-wind, thunderstorm, heavy snowfall predicted in country’s western, upper parts

(@Abdulla99267510)

Met Office predicts a long dry period a frontal weather system is likely to enter western parts of country on 01st January, 2025 (evening/night)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 31st, 2024) Rain-wind/thunderstorm with heavy snowfall over the hills predicted in western and upper parts during first week of January, 2025

Met Office predicted that after a long dry period a frontal weather system is likely to enter western parts of the country on 01st January, 2025 (evening/night) and may persist in upper parts till 06th January, 2025. Under the influence of this weather system:

Gilgit Baltistan/Kashmir:

Rain-wind/thunderstorm with heavy snowfall is expected in Gilgit-Baltistan (Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar) Kashmir (Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur) from 01st (night) to 06th January, 2025. With occasional gaps

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa:

Rain-wind/thunderstorm with heavy snowfall over hills is expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Bunner, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Orakzai, Kurram, Waziristan, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi, Bannu, Karak and Kohat from 01st to 05th January, 2025. With occasional gaps.

Punjab/Islamabad:

Rain-wind/thunderstorm with heavy snowfall in Murree and Galliyat from 01st (night) to 06th January 2025 with occasional gaps. Rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected in Islamabad, Pothohar region, Sargodha, Mianwali, Bhakkar, Khushab, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Jahng and Toba Tek Singh from 02nd (evening/night) to 06th January (morning), 2025. while light rain-wind/thunderstorm is also expected in Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Layyah, Muzaffargarh, Taunsa Sharif, Khanewal, Sahiwal, Pakpattan, Okara and Bahawalnagar from 02nd (night) to 05th January, 2025.

With occasional gaps

Balochistan:

Rain-wind/thunderstorm with snowfall over hills is expected in Quetta, Ziarat, Chaman, Pishin, Qilla Abdullah, Qilla Saifullah, Chagi, Noushki, Kalat, Khuzdar, Harnai, Zhob and Musakhel (with occasional gaps) from 01st to 04th January, 2025.

Sindh:

Cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the province however, light rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected in Dadu, Qamber Shehdad Kot, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sukkur and Jacobabad on 03rd & 04th January, 2025.

Possible Impacts and advises:

Heavy Snowfall may cause road closure/ slippery conditions in Murree, Galliyat, Naran, Kaghan, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Shangla, Astore, Hunza, Skardu, Neelum valley, Bagh, Poonch, Haveli, Quetta, Ziarat, Chaman, Pishin, Qilla Abdullah and Qilla Saifullah from 02nd to 06th January, 2025.

Possibility of the landslides/avalanche in hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, Murree and Galliyat during the period.

Tourists are advised to remain extra cautious and may avoid unnecessary travelling during the period.

Rain may be beneficial for the standing crops in Barani areas of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Cold wave conditions likely to grip most parts of the country followed by the wet spell.

Dense foggy conditions may develope in plains of the country after the forecast period.