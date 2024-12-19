Weather Update: Stronger-than-usual Easterly Winds To Blow In Karachi Tomorrow
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 19, 2024 | 01:14 PM
Temperature is expected to further drop in Karachi over next two days
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 19th, 2024) Stronger –than-usual easterly winds are likely to blow in Karachi on Friday (tomorrow).
The temperature is expected to further drop in Karachi over the next two days.
Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted that the minimum temperature in the city could drop to single digits on Friday and Saturday while the maximum temperature may fall by 2 to 3 degrees. The cold wave persists across the province, with severe cold expected in Tharparkar and Umerkot.
Karachi recorded a minimum temperature of 12.5°C while the lowest temperature in rural Sindh was recorded at 3°C in Mithi.
