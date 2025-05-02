Weather update; thunderstorms with heavy rain likely in Punjab today

(@Abdulla99267510)

Punjab Disaster Management Authority PDMA) issues alert and advisory for citizens, warns rain spell is likely to continue until Sunday

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 2nd, 2025) Thunderstorms with heavy rain is likely across province on Friday (today) after days of hot weather and scorching heat, Punjab Disaster Management Authority issued an alert.

The rain spell would continue until Sunday.

According to spokesperson, the people have been advised to stay in safe places and avoid going outdoors under open skies to avoid any human and material loss during the forecast periods.

He directed the rescue teams and district administrations to remain alert and in case of emergency contact PDMA helpline 1129.

The heavy winds and rain hit Lahore and other cities of Punjab on Thursday night, and the weather turned quite pleasant after days of heatwave and high temperatures.