UrduPoint.com

Westerly Wave Approaching Upper, Western Parts To Bring Rain On Sunday

Sumaira FH Published November 12, 2022 | 08:14 PM

Westerly wave approaching upper, western parts to bring rain on Sunday

The westerly wave approaching western and upper parts of the country will bring rain in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, northeast Balochistan, Islamabad, Potohar region, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan on Sunday's evening or night

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2022 ) :The westerly wave approaching western and upper parts of the country will bring rain in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, northeast Balochistan, Islamabad, Potohar region, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan on Sunday's evening or night.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts.

A westerly wave was likely to approach western/upper parts of the country on Sunday and may persist in upper parts till Monday.

Sunday Mainly partly cloudy weather is expected in most upper parts of the country, while rain-wind/thunderstorm (snow over the hills) is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, north-Balochistan, Islamabad, Potohar region, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir during (evening/night).

Dry weather is expected in other parts of the country during the period.

During the last 24 hours, mainly dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while cold in northern areas.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded during the period were Leh -09 C, Kalam -05, Astore, Skardu -04 and Babusar -03 C.

Related Topics

Islamabad Weather Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Snow Gilgit Baltistan Skardu May Sunday

Recent Stories

At Least 18 People Die in Minibus Crash in Egypt's ..

At Least 18 People Die in Minibus Crash in Egypt's North - Authorities

41 seconds ago
 School Olympics Games conclude

School Olympics Games conclude

42 seconds ago
 Shadab, Shaheen among to be voted Player of the To ..

Shadab, Shaheen among to be voted Player of the Tournament

43 seconds ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

5 minutes ago
 At least 19 killed in Egyptian minibus crash

At least 19 killed in Egyptian minibus crash

5 minutes ago
 COAS pays farewell visit to Lahore Garrison

COAS pays farewell visit to Lahore Garrison

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.