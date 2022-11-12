Westerly wave approaching upper, western parts to bring rain on Sunday

The westerly wave approaching western and upper parts of the country will bring rain in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, northeast Balochistan, Islamabad, Potohar region, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan on Sunday's evening or night

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2022 ) :The westerly wave approaching western and upper parts of the country will bring rain in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, northeast Balochistan, Islamabad, Potohar region, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan on Sunday's evening or night.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts.

A westerly wave was likely to approach western/upper parts of the country on Sunday and may persist in upper parts till Monday.

Sunday Mainly partly cloudy weather is expected in most upper parts of the country, while rain-wind/thunderstorm (snow over the hills) is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, north-Balochistan, Islamabad, Potohar region, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir during (evening/night).

Dry weather is expected in other parts of the country during the period.

During the last 24 hours, mainly dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while cold in northern areas.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded during the period were Leh -09 C, Kalam -05, Astore, Skardu -04 and Babusar -03 C.