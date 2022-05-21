Westerly wave to bring rain in Upper Punjab, KP, GB, Kashmir

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has indicated chances of rain wind-thunderstorm in few parts of the country in result of the westerly wave present over upper parts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2022 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has indicated chances of rain wind-thunderstorm in few parts of the country in result of the westerly wave present over upper parts.

According to the synoptic situation, a westerly wave was present over upper parts of the country and likely to strengthen from Sunday evening or night.

Hot weather is expected in most plain areas of the country.

However, rain wind-thunderstorm is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir and upper Punjab during evening/night .

Dust raising winds are likely in central and southern parts of the country during the period.

During the last 24 hours, the weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country, while very hot in plain areas.

However, rain-wind/thunderstorm occurred in Potohar region, Islamabad, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

The rainfall recorded during the last 24 hours was Gilgit Baltistan: Gupis12 mm, Punjab: Murree 04, Islamabad (Saidpur, Bokra, Golra01), Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 01) Kashmir: Rawalakot 04,Balakot and Garhi Dupatta 01 ,Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Dir (Lower 03), Kalam and Malam Jabba 02 , Drosh 01 mm.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded during the period were Mohenjodaro 50 C, Larkana , Jacobabad, Shaheed Benazirabad and Dadu 49 C