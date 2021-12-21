UrduPoint.com

Westerly Weather System To Approach Balochistan On Saturday; To Produce Rainfall, Snowfall

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 21st December 2021 | 04:05 PM

Westerly weather system to approach Balochistan on Saturday; to produce rainfall, snowfall

After prolonged dry spell in most parts of the country during the last few weeks, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has indicated chances of a good spell of rainfall across the country during the weekend

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :After prolonged dry spell in most parts of the country during the last few weeks, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has indicated chances of a good spell of rainfall across the country during the weekend.

"A strong westerly weather system will approach Balochistan on Saturday (Christmas day) and then rest of the country on Sunday and Monday under the influence of which rainfall and snowfall over the hills is likely in most parts of the country", Spokesman PMD, Dr Zaheer Babar said while talking to APP.

The spokesman said that the rain of good intensity with snowfall over the hills is likely across the country on Sunday.

On Monday, the rain will occur in the upper parts of the country and the system will weaken in the southern parts.

About the temperatures, the spokesman said that the temperatures may further decrease due to the rainfall and snowfall in the country.

He said the minimum temperatures dropped to -1 degree Celsius in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad which can persist or further reduced in the coming days.

According to the daily weather report issued by PMD, mainly cold and dry/ partly cloudy or cloudy weather is expected in most upper parts of the country on Wednesday.

While, rain with snowfall in hilly areas is expected at isolated places in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa and Gilgit-Baltistan. Fog/ smog is likely to prevail in plain areas of Punjab.

Continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country while a shallow westerly wave was likely to enter upper parts of the country during next 24 hours.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Weather Balochistan Punjab Christmas Rawalpindi May Sunday

Recent Stories

Navigation of Ships via Bosphorus Suspended Due to ..

Navigation of Ships via Bosphorus Suspended Due to Tanker Accident - Turkish Coa ..

15 seconds ago
 COVID-19 cases fall for fifth straight day in Zimb ..

COVID-19 cases fall for fifth straight day in Zimbabwe

17 seconds ago
 France says killed suspect in 2020 murders of aid ..

France says killed suspect in 2020 murders of aid workers in Niger

7 minutes ago
 Guangdong carbon market closes lower

Guangdong carbon market closes lower

7 minutes ago
 IHC adjourns Maryam, Safdar's appeals till Jan 18, ..

IHC adjourns Maryam, Safdar's appeals till Jan 18, in Avenfield Property referen ..

15 minutes ago
 Giant panda twins meet public in China zoo

Giant panda twins meet public in China zoo

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.