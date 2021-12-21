Westerly weather system to approach Balochistan on Saturday; to produce rainfall, snowfall

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :After prolonged dry spell in most parts of the country during the last few weeks, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has indicated chances of a good spell of rainfall across the country during the weekend.

"A strong westerly weather system will approach Balochistan on Saturday (Christmas day) and then rest of the country on Sunday and Monday under the influence of which rainfall and snowfall over the hills is likely in most parts of the country", Spokesman PMD, Dr Zaheer Babar said while talking to APP.

The spokesman said that the rain of good intensity with snowfall over the hills is likely across the country on Sunday.

On Monday, the rain will occur in the upper parts of the country and the system will weaken in the southern parts.

About the temperatures, the spokesman said that the temperatures may further decrease due to the rainfall and snowfall in the country.

He said the minimum temperatures dropped to -1 degree Celsius in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad which can persist or further reduced in the coming days.

According to the daily weather report issued by PMD, mainly cold and dry/ partly cloudy or cloudy weather is expected in most upper parts of the country on Wednesday.

While, rain with snowfall in hilly areas is expected at isolated places in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa and Gilgit-Baltistan. Fog/ smog is likely to prevail in plain areas of Punjab.

Continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country while a shallow westerly wave was likely to enter upper parts of the country during next 24 hours.