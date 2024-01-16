Widespread Fog Forces Closure Of Major Highways Across Punjab, Northern Areas
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 16, 2024 | 11:51 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) In response to the dense blanket of fog that has engulfed the plains of Punjab and KPK, the major highways in the region have been temporarily closed, causing disruptions in travel plans.
The NHMP authorities on Tuesday said that when travelling from Lahore to Peshawar, motorists are urged to exercise caution and avoid unnecessary travel as safety takes precedence amid challenging weather conditions.
Motorways M2, M1, M3, M4, M5, and Multan Motorway are all closed at various locations due to heavy fog.
Notable closures include Motorway M4 from Pindi Bhattian to Abdul Hakeem Interchange and Motorway M5 from Taranda Muhammad Panah Interchange to Sambarial.
Multan Motorway is shut down from Lahore to Rajana, affecting a significant stretch of the route.
Motorway M4 impacts the route from Faisalabad to Multan and Motorway M3 from Faizpur to Darkhana.
Motorway M2 is inaccessible for all traffic from Kot Momin to Pindi Bhattian due to the prevailing heavy fog.
Emphasizing the significance of safety, the Motorway Police spokesperson has urged citizens to refrain from unnecessary travel during foggy conditions. The decision to close these motorways underscores the commitment to ensuring the well-being of passengers amidst challenging weather conditions.
The NHMP authorities updated detailed road closures caused by fog tonight at various motorways and highways as the road closures range from Shersha (KM 772) to Zahir Pir (KM 595), Abdul Hakeem (KM 89) to Faisalabad (KM 238), and Shair Shah (KM 00) to Abdul Hakeem (KM 89).
They said the specific diversions are in place, such as traffic being diverted from Rashaki Interchange due to fog.
Furthermore, the fog-related closures extend from Rashakai Interchange (KM 459) to Peshawar Toll Plaza (KM 498), with visibility reduced to 40-50 meters.
Various segments, including Faizpur (KM 1147) to Darkhana (KM 918), Thokar Niaz Baig (KM 00) to Kotmomin (KM 162), and LSM Main Toll Plaza (KM 07) to Sambrial main Toll Plaza (KM 91), are closed due to fog, affecting both North and South-bound traffic.
As Punjab and northern areas grappled with a dense fog episode, authorities are taking precautionary measures to ensure the safety of travellers.
The motorists are advised to stay updated on road conditions, exercise caution, and delay non-essential travel until visibility improves. The commitment to passenger safety remained paramount as weather challenges persisted across the region.
