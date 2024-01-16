Open Menu

Widespread Fog Forces Closure Of Major Highways Across Punjab, Northern Areas

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 16, 2024 | 11:51 PM

Widespread fog forces closure of major highways across Punjab, Northern areas

In response to the dense blanket of fog that has engulfed the plains of Punjab and KPK, the major highways in the region have been temporarily closed, causing disruptions in travel plans

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) In response to the dense blanket of fog that has engulfed the plains of Punjab and KPK, the major highways in the region have been temporarily closed, causing disruptions in travel plans.

The NHMP authorities on Tuesday said that when travelling from Lahore to Peshawar, motorists are urged to exercise caution and avoid unnecessary travel as safety takes precedence amid challenging weather conditions.

Motorways M2, M1, M3, M4, M5, and Multan Motorway are all closed at various locations due to heavy fog.

Notable closures include Motorway M4 from Pindi Bhattian to Abdul Hakeem Interchange and Motorway M5 from Taranda Muhammad Panah Interchange to Sambarial.

Multan Motorway is shut down from Lahore to Rajana, affecting a significant stretch of the route.

Motorway M4 impacts the route from Faisalabad to Multan and Motorway M3 from Faizpur to Darkhana.

Motorway M2 is inaccessible for all traffic from Kot Momin to Pindi Bhattian due to the prevailing heavy fog.

Emphasizing the significance of safety, the Motorway Police spokesperson has urged citizens to refrain from unnecessary travel during foggy conditions. The decision to close these motorways underscores the commitment to ensuring the well-being of passengers amidst challenging weather conditions.

The NHMP authorities updated detailed road closures caused by fog tonight at various motorways and highways as the road closures range from Shersha (KM 772) to Zahir Pir (KM 595), Abdul Hakeem (KM 89) to Faisalabad (KM 238), and Shair Shah (KM 00) to Abdul Hakeem (KM 89).

They said the specific diversions are in place, such as traffic being diverted from Rashaki Interchange due to fog.

Furthermore, the fog-related closures extend from Rashakai Interchange (KM 459) to Peshawar Toll Plaza (KM 498), with visibility reduced to 40-50 meters.

Various segments, including Faizpur (KM 1147) to Darkhana (KM 918), Thokar Niaz Baig (KM 00) to Kotmomin (KM 162), and LSM Main Toll Plaza (KM 07) to Sambrial main Toll Plaza (KM 91), are closed due to fog, affecting both North and South-bound traffic.

As Punjab and northern areas grappled with a dense fog episode, authorities are taking precautionary measures to ensure the safety of travellers.

The motorists are advised to stay updated on road conditions, exercise caution, and delay non-essential travel until visibility improves. The commitment to passenger safety remained paramount as weather challenges persisted across the region.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Weather Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Punjab Motorway Road Traffic Kot Momin Pindi Bhattian Sambrial All From

Recent Stories

Zimbabwe record first T20 win over Sri Lanka

Zimbabwe record first T20 win over Sri Lanka

21 minutes ago
 Govt forms JIT to probe malicious social media cam ..

Govt forms JIT to probe malicious social media campaign against SC judges

38 minutes ago
 OIC, UMT Lahore sign MoU to enhance educational co ..

OIC, UMT Lahore sign MoU to enhance educational cooperation

37 minutes ago
 Cricket: Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20 scores

Cricket: Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20 scores

47 minutes ago
 Two police constables injured in firing incident

Two police constables injured in firing incident

56 minutes ago
 Iceland eruption confirms faultline has reawakened ..

Iceland eruption confirms faultline has reawakened: expert

56 minutes ago
Election 2024: Mian Iftikhar, Dr Imran Khattak in ..

Election 2024: Mian Iftikhar, Dr Imran Khattak in loggerhead on PK-89 Nowshera

56 minutes ago
 Korean Air plane 'strikes' Cathay aircraft in Japa ..

Korean Air plane 'strikes' Cathay aircraft in Japan, no injuries

56 minutes ago
 Pakistan's envoy calls on German Defence Chief

Pakistan's envoy calls on German Defence Chief

56 minutes ago
 Reko Diq project, a Game-Changer for Balochistan: ..

Reko Diq project, a Game-Changer for Balochistan: Mark Bristow

1 hour ago
 PML-N confident of victory in 2024 elections

PML-N confident of victory in 2024 elections

1 hour ago
 Pakistan U19 prodigy Ali Raza yearns to be a great ..

Pakistan U19 prodigy Ali Raza yearns to be a great fast bowler

60 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather