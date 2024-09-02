Widespread Monsoon Rains, Storms Expected Across Pakistan
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 02, 2024 | 03:08 PM
The new weather system, originating from the Bay of Bengal, is expected to enter Pakistan today and tomorrow, potentially affecting the upper regions with thunderstorms and rain
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sep 2nd, 2024) A new monsoon system is approaching Pakistan, set to bring extensive rainfall and thunderstorms across the country.
This weather system, originating from the Bay of Bengal, is expected to enter Pakistan today and tomorrow, potentially affecting the upper regions with thunderstorms and rain. Punjab, Balochistan, and interior Sindh are also likely to experience rainfall.
The Pakistan Meteorological Department has issued an advisory highlighting the risk of landslides in mountainous areas. The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has warned of heavy rains in Charsadda, Hangu, Kurram, South and North Waziristan, Bannu, and Dera Ismail Khan, with a potential for landslides in higher elevations and flooding, including urban flooding, in the central plains.
In response to these weather forecasts, the PDMA has alerted district administrations across the affected areas, instructing them to ensure the readiness of necessary machinery, both small and large, to manage the situation.
Additionally, Cyclone Asna has moved approximately 370 kilometers away from Gwadar.
The Pakistan Meteorological Department has issued its tenth alert regarding this tropical cyclone, which is currently positioned in the northwestern Arabian Sea.
The fishermen in Balochistan have been advised to avoid deep-sea activities due to the cyclone’s proximity, while those in Sindh have been given permission to go to sea.
However, in Karachi, the aftermath of recent rains has led to the deterioration of the sewerage system and roads, with numerous potholes appearing across the city.
The accumulated rainwater and sewage remain on many roads, exacerbating the situation.
