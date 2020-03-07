UrduPoint.com
Widespread Rain And Heavy Snowfall In Hazara, Block KKH And Other Roads

Sat 07th March 2020 | 12:54 PM

Widespread rain and heavy snowfall in Hazara, block KKH and other roads

Torrential rain and snowfall all over Hazar division Saturday blocked Karakoram Highway (KKH), many other roads and communication links by land sliding between cities and rural areas

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2020 ) :Torrential rain and snowfall all over Hazar division Saturday blocked Karakoram Highway (KKH), many other roads and communication links by land sliding between cities and rural areas.

During the last 48 hours, Naran received more than 2 feet snow, Shugran one foot, Thandyani and Galyat more than 18 inches while in the plain areas including Abbottabad city torrential rains have triggered flash flood.

Due to heavy snowfall and rain roads of Thandiani, Galyat, Naran and Kohistan are blocked at several places, people are stuck in their houses. District administration Manshera and Galyat Development Authority (GDA) have issued a travel advisory and directed the tourists to avoid the travel in the snowfall hit areas as most roads are blocked.

District administrations in Kohistan, Mansehra and Abbottabad have started the operations to clear the KKH, Kaghan Naran road, Main Murree road Galyat and other connecting roads.

In upper parts of the Hazara division besides road blockage by heavy snowfall and land sliding telephone and electrical breakdown is also a huge problem for the residents.

As usual, after heavy rain flash flood blocked main Mansehra road in Abbottabad and the water also entered in the house s in various areas in Sir Syed Colony and Supply.

According to the metrology department, widespread more rain/thunderstorm with snowfall over hilly areas of Hazara division is expected.

Winter vacations in the hilly areas of Hazara division has been concluded a week ago, in upper parts of Hazara division despite road blockage by heavy snow fall and land sliding children are going to school while the parents have demanded to extend the vacation in Galyat and Thandyani till the clearance of snow from these areas.

