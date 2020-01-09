Widespread rain expected across the country: PMD

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast widespread rain with few moderate to isolated heavy falls and snowfall over the hills for all districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir from Saturday night to Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast widespread rain with few moderate to isolated heavy falls and snowfall over the hills for all districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir from Saturday night to Monday. Rain is also expected in all districts of Sindh during the period.

Widespread rain with snowfall over the hills is expected in Balochistan on Saturday and Sunday.

Heavy rainfall is expected in Gwadar, Kech, Panjgur, Chagai, Quetta, Mastung and Kalat districts during the period.

The widespread rain will be the result of another strong westerly weather system which will enter western parts of Balochistan on Friday night and likely to grip most parts of the country on Sunday.

The Met office has warned of heavy falls which may generate flash flooding in Turbat, Kech, Panjgur, Kalat Quetta and Zhob on Saturday and Sunday.

Heavy snowfall is also expected in districts of Quetta, Harnai, Ziarat, Qilla Abdullah and Pishin during the period. Heavy snowfall is also expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Kohistan, Neelam valley, Bagh and Haveli districts from Sunday to Monday.

Murree and Galiayat, may also receive heavy snowfall during the period. Possibility of landslides cannot be ruled out in districts of Malakand, Hazara, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir during the period.

All concerned authorities are advised to take precautionary measures during the forecast period.