Widespread rain expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, scattered places on Friday 08 Aug 2019

(@FahadShabbir)

Widespread rain/wind-thunderstorm with isolated heavy falls is expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Peshawar, Karachi, Kashmir, Mirpurkhas, Thatta, Hyderabad and D.G khan divisions on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :Widespread rain/wind-thunderstorm with isolated heavy falls is expected in Islamabad Karachi , Kashmir, Mirpurkhas Hyderabad and D.G khan divisions on Friday.

According Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), widespread rain/ wind thunderstorm is also expected at scattered places in Sukkur Larkana, Karachi, Shaheed Benazirabad, Malakand, Hazara, Kohat, Mardan, Bannu, D.I Khan, Bahawalpur, Gujranwala and Lahore divisions, at isolated places in Quetta, Sibbi and Naseerabad divisions during the next 24 hours.

Scattered rain/wind-thunderstorm occurred in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Multan, D.G khan divisions, while at isolated places in Zhob, Khuzdar, Peshawar, Hazara divisions and Islamabad during past 24 hours.

Weather remained hot and humid in other parts of the country.

Following rainfall (mm) was recorded during the past 24 hours in millimeter: Punjab: Kot Addu 43, Sargodha city 12, D.G Khan 11, Mandi Bahauddin 10, Hafizabad 09, Mangla, Multan 07, Gujrat, Chakwal 03, Gujranwala, Joharabad 02, Muree 01 Kashmir: Kotli 16, Rawalakot 05.

Khyber Pakhtunkhawa: Malamjabba 06, Cherat 02, Balochistan: Barkhan 04 and Sibbi 03 during last 24 hours.

Seasonal low lies over north Balochistan and adjoining area. Monsoon currents from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are penetrating upper and central parts of the country.