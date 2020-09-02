Widespread rain forecast

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department Wednesday forecast widespread rain-wind/thundershowers in Islamabad, Upper/Central Punjab, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, while at isolated places in south Punjab during next 24 hours.

Heavy falls are also likely to occur in Upper/Central Punjab, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during the period. Hot and dry weather is expected in Sindh and Balochistan.

During last 24 hour, widespread rain-thundershowers occurred in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa, upper/central Punjab, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan. Weather remained dry elsewhere in the country.

Rainfall (mm) was recorded in Punjab: Jhang 91, Joharabad 54, Noorpur Thal 52, Islamabad (Airport 45, Golra 44, Saidpur 29, Zero Point 13, Bokra 19), Attock 32, Murree 24, Khanewal 20, Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 21, Chaklala 13), Chakwal 19, Faisalabad 15, Toba Tek Singh 14, Bhakkar 13, Bahawalnagar 10, Sargodha 08, Hafizabad 02, Multan 01, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Malam Jabba 86, Balakot 79, Pattan 64, Kakul 62, Cherat 53, Kalam 44, Saidu Sharif 24, Dir (Upper 18, Lower 07), Takht Bai 13, Peshawar (City 08), Mirkhani, DI Khan 08, Drosh 02, Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (City 87, Airport 25), Garhi Dupatta 07, Gilgit-Baltistan: Chillas 13, Gupis, Bagrote 03, Gilgit and Astore 02.

Today's highest maximum temperature's (C): Turbat 43C, Sibbi and Dalbandin 37C.

According to synoptic situation, Monsoon currents from bay of Bangal are reaching eastern parts of the country. A westerly wave is present over Northwestern parts of the country.