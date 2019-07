Widespread rain forecast

The Pakistan Meterological Department (PMD) Monday forecast widespread rains and wind-thunderstorm with isolated heavy falls expected in Sindh Mirpurkhas, Thatta, Hyderabad, Karachi, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sukkur, Larkana divisions while at scattered places in Makran, Kalat, Sibbi, Naseerabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Faislabad, Bahawalpur, Malakand, Hazara divisions, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan during next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2019 ) :The Pakistan Meterological Department (PMD) Monday forecast widespread rains and wind-thunderstorm with isolated heavy falls expected in Sindh Shaheed Benazirabad, Sukkur Larkana divisions while at scattered places in Makran, Kalat , Sibbi, Naseerabad, Rawalpindi Sargodha , Faislabad, Bahawalpur Malakand , Hazara divisions, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan during next 24 hours.

Rain is expected at isolated places in Multan, D.G.Khan, Sahiwal, Zhob, Peshawar divisions, the office reported.

Rainfall recorded last 24 hours in Sindh, Hyderabad (City 188mm, AP 125mm), Thatta 179mm, Chhor 122mm, Tandojam 106mm, Padidan 97mm, Badin 66mm, Karachi (Saddar 60mm, Surjani 50mm, Faisal Base 45mm, North Karachi 42mm, Nazimabad 39mm, AP 38mm, Jinnah Terminal 35mm, Met.

Complex 34mm, Masroor 32mm, Ghulshan e Hadid 21mm, Landhi 12mm, Kimari 05mm), Mithi 53mm, Chachro 50mm, Mirpurkhas, Dhali 48mm, Sh. Benazirabad 45mm, Islamkot 32mm,Sakrand 25mm, Diplo 12mm, Dadu 02mm, Moenjodaro, Larkana 01mm, Punjab: Noorpur Thal 39mm, Jhang 25mm, Layyah 15mm, Khanewal 12mm, Okara 11mm, Sahiwal 07mm, Bahawalpur 04mm, Gujrat 03mm, Murree, Bahawalnagar 02mm, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh 01mm, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Parachinar 05mm, Malamjabba, Kalam, Dir 01mm, Gilgit Baltistan: Bunji 05mm, Gupis 02mm, Chillas 04mm, Bagrote 02mm, Gilgit 01mm, Balochistan: Khuzdar 02mm, Ormara 01mm, Kashmir: Kotli 01mm.

Maximum temperatures was recorded in Nokkundi 45C, Sibbi and Dalbandin 43C.