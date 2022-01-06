Widespread rain likely in KP: Met office

Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar has forecast widespread rain and snow over the hills in all districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the next 24 hours

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar has forecast widespread rain and snow over the hills in all districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the next 24 hours.

According to Thursday morning report of the regional meteorological center, widespread rain and snow over the hills occurred in the province during the last 24 hours.

It said that rain recorded in Balakot 29 mm, Kakul 23 mm, Tirah-Khyber and Pattan 19 each, Buner 13 mm, Saidu Sharif and Kalam 12 mm each, Malam Jabba and Cherat 10 mm each, Takht Bhai 09 mm, Dir 08 mm, Peshawar city 07 mm, Timergara, Landi Kotal, Pashat-Bajaur and Mirkhani 04 mm each, D.I Khan, Bannu, Mamad Gat-Mohmand, Khaar-Bajaur and Parachinar 03 mm each, Chitral and Drosh 02.

Snow was also recorded over the last 24 hours including Kalam 06 inches, Malamjabba 05 inches, Dir 04 inches and Chitral 0.4 inches.