Widespread rain likely in Sindh, Balochistan, South Punjab

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :Rain-windstorm-thundershower with gusty winds is expected in Sindh, Balochistan and south Punjab on Friday, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

According to the synoptic situation,a well-marked low-pressure area has intensified into a depression.

The system is likely to intensify further into a Cyclonic Storm during next 24 hours and move northwestwards.

Heavy falls are also likely to occur in lower Sindh and coastal belt of Balochistan during the period.

Isolated rain-wind/thundershower is also expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Potohar region, upper Punjab, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir.

The met office has warned that sea conditions would remain rough or very rough with high surge at times till October 3 (Sunday).

Fishermen are advised not to venture in the sea from September 30 (Thursday) to October 03 (Sunday).

Torrential rains may generate urban flooding in Karachi, Badin, Thatta, Hyderabad, Dadu, Mirpurkhas, Shaeed Benazirabad, Lasbela, Sonmiani, Ormara, Pasni, Gwadar, Turbat and Jiwani.

Windstorm may cause damage to vulnerable structures.

The rainfall (mm) recorded during the last 24 hours was Kashmir: Kotli 22 mm, Rawalakot 02, Sindh: Islamkot 21, Diplo 19, Mithi 16, Larkana 10, Chachro, Badin 08, Mohenjodharo, Dadu 06, Nagarparker 04, Padidan, Thatta 03, Tando Jam 01, Karachi (Masroor 01), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kakul 20, Lower Dir 13, Parachinar 05, Buner 01, Punjab: Lahore (Upper Mall 10, Tajpura 06, AP 05, Lakshmi Chowk, Mughalpura, Nishter Town 03, Jail Road 02, WASA head office 01), Rahim Yar Khan 07, Murree 03, Balochistan: Lasbela, Ormara 01mm.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded during the period were Turbat 43 C, Sibbi and Gawadar 41 C.