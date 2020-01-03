UrduPoint.com
Widespread Rain Likely In Various Parts From Sunday: PMD

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 03rd January 2020 | 08:58 PM

Widespread rain likely in various parts from Sunday: PMD

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ) :A strong rain with snowfall over the hills bearing weather system is expected in the country from Sunday to Wednesday according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

This system would produce widespread rain with snowfall over the hills in Balochistan during Sunday and Monday.

The met office said widespread rain with snowfall over the hills is expected in all districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir from Sunday night to Tuesday night.

Rain is also expected in districts of Dadu, Shaheed Benazirabad, Larkana, Sukkur, Jaccobabad and Shikarpur on Monday. Light rain is also expected in districts of Karachi on Monday night.

Moderate to heavy falls may generate flash flooding in Quetta, Qila Abdullah, Qila Saifullah, Lora Lai, Kholo, Zhob and hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan during Sunday night and Monday.

Moderate to heavy snowfall is also expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Kohistan, Neelam valley, Bagh and Haveli districts during Monday to Tuesday.

Murree, Galliayat may also receive moderate to heavy snowfall during the period. Foggy conditions are likely to subside during the wet spell.

All concerned authorities are advised to take precautionary measures during the forecast period.

For Saturday, the met office has forecast light rain with snowfall over the hills in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Buner, Shangla, Mahnsera and Kohistan districts.

This rain will be the result of a shallow westerly wave presently persisting in northern parts till Saturday.

