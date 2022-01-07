Widespread rain, snow over hills likely in KP: Met

Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar has forecast widespread rain and isolated heavy rainfalls with snow over the hilly areas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the next 24 hours

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar has forecast widespread rain and isolated heavy rainfalls with snow over the hilly areas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the next 24 hours.

According to a Friday morning report of the regional meteorological center, widespread rain and snow over the hills occurred in the province during the last 24 hours.

Giving details, it says that rain recorded D I Khan 15 mm, Dir 13 mm, Peshawar and Mirkhani 12 mm each, Kalam and Kakul 11 mm each Cherat 09 mm, Peshawar city 10 mm, Timergara, Saidu Sharif and Drosh 07 mm each, Bannu 06 mm, Balakot 05 mm, Parachinar, Mohmand and Landi Kotal 04 mm each, Pattan and Tirah 03 mm each, Malamjabba and Takht Bai 02 mm each and Chitral 01 mm.

Snow was also recorded at Kalam 05 inches and Malamjabba 01 inch during the last 24 hours.