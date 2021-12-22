Widespread rain to subside fog/smog in urban cities; water stress in Barani areas

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast widespread rain with snowfall over the hills across the country from weekend

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast widespread rain with snowfall over the hills across the country from weekend.

After a long dry period, a strong westerly weather system is likely to enter western and upper parts of the country on Saturday evening or night and likely to grip most parts of the country on Sunday and may persist till Tuesday.

Under the influence of this weather system, rain with isolated heavy falls is expected in Quetta, Ziarat, Pishin, Zhob, Qila Abdullah, Nokkundi, Dalbandin, Noshki, Turbat, Panjgur, Gwadar, Pasni, Jiwani, Lasbela, Kalat, Khuzdar, Mastung, Naseerabad, Jaffarabad, Jhalmagsi, Bolan, Sibbi, Kohlu, Barkhan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Layyah, Rajanpur, Multan, Khanewal, Sahiwal, Okara, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Rahimyar khan, Sukkur, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu, Karachi, Hyderabad, Jamshoro, Mirpurkhas and Khairpur on Saturday evening or night and Sunday.

Rain (with isolated heavy falls) is expected in Islamabad, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Malakand, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Swabi, Mardan, Nowshera, Peshawar, Charsadda, Bajaur, Kurram, Waziristan, Kohat, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Sargodha, Khushab, Bhakkar, Mianwali, Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore and Kasur from Sunday evening or night to Tuesday.

Good Snowfall is also expected in Murree, Galliyat, Neelum valley, Bagh, Haveli, Rawalakot, Naran, Kaghan, Hunza, Gilgit, Skardu, Astore, Chitral, Dir, Swat and Malam Jabba from Sunday night to Tuesday.

Snowfall is also expected in Quetta, Pishin, Ziarat, Qilla Abdullah, Harnai and Chaman on Saturday (night)/Sunday.

About the possible impacts of rain and snowfall, the met office revealed that the prevailing smoggy conditions in urban cities and water stress in Barani areas are likely to subside.

The rainfall will be beneficial for the Wheat crop.

However heavy rainfall may generate flash flooding in vulnerable parts of Sibbi, Bolan, Kalat, Khuzdar, Naseerabad and Kohlu on Saturday or Sunday.

Heavy snowfall may cause road closures especially in Murree, Galliyat, Nathiagali, Kaghan, Naran, Dir, Swat, Chitral, Astore, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Neelum valley, Bagh and Haveli districts during the forecast period.

The met office has advised all concerned authorities to remain alert during the forecast period.

About the weather condition during the next 24 hours, the met office said that mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while partly cloudy in upper parts. However, rain with snowfall is expected at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. Fog/smog is likely to prevail in plain areas of Punjab.

During the last 24 hours, cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while very cold in hilly areas.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded during the last 24 hours were Skardu, Gupis -10 C, Leh -08, Gilgit, Astore, Kalam, Malamjabba -05, Hunza, Bagrote, Rawalakot -04, Dir, Parachinar -03, Drosh, Bunji, Mirkhani, Pulwama and Baramulla -02 C.