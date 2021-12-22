UrduPoint.com

Widespread Rain To Subside Fog/smog In Urban Cities; Water Stress In Barani Areas

Umer Jamshaid 13 minutes ago Wed 22nd December 2021 | 06:54 PM

Widespread rain to subside fog/smog in urban cities; water stress in Barani areas

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast widespread rain with snowfall over the hills across the country from weekend

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast widespread rain with snowfall over the hills across the country from weekend.

After a long dry period, a strong westerly weather system is likely to enter western and upper parts of the country on Saturday evening or night and likely to grip most parts of the country on Sunday and may persist till Tuesday.

Under the influence of this weather system, rain with isolated heavy falls is expected in Quetta, Ziarat, Pishin, Zhob, Qila Abdullah, Nokkundi, Dalbandin, Noshki, Turbat, Panjgur, Gwadar, Pasni, Jiwani, Lasbela, Kalat, Khuzdar, Mastung, Naseerabad, Jaffarabad, Jhalmagsi, Bolan, Sibbi, Kohlu, Barkhan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Layyah, Rajanpur, Multan, Khanewal, Sahiwal, Okara, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Rahimyar khan, Sukkur, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu, Karachi, Hyderabad, Jamshoro, Mirpurkhas and Khairpur on Saturday evening or night and Sunday.

Rain (with isolated heavy falls) is expected in Islamabad, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Malakand, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Swabi, Mardan, Nowshera, Peshawar, Charsadda, Bajaur, Kurram, Waziristan, Kohat, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Sargodha, Khushab, Bhakkar, Mianwali, Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore and Kasur from Sunday evening or night to Tuesday.

Good Snowfall is also expected in Murree, Galliyat, Neelum valley, Bagh, Haveli, Rawalakot, Naran, Kaghan, Hunza, Gilgit, Skardu, Astore, Chitral, Dir, Swat and Malam Jabba from Sunday night to Tuesday.

Snowfall is also expected in Quetta, Pishin, Ziarat, Qilla Abdullah, Harnai and Chaman on Saturday (night)/Sunday.

About the possible impacts of rain and snowfall, the met office revealed that the prevailing smoggy conditions in urban cities and water stress in Barani areas are likely to subside.

The rainfall will be beneficial for the Wheat crop.

However heavy rainfall may generate flash flooding in vulnerable parts of Sibbi, Bolan, Kalat, Khuzdar, Naseerabad and Kohlu on Saturday or Sunday.

Heavy snowfall may cause road closures especially in Murree, Galliyat, Nathiagali, Kaghan, Naran, Dir, Swat, Chitral, Astore, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Neelum valley, Bagh and Haveli districts during the forecast period.

The met office has advised all concerned authorities to remain alert during the forecast period.

About the weather condition during the next 24 hours, the met office said that mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while partly cloudy in upper parts. However, rain with snowfall is expected at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. Fog/smog is likely to prevail in plain areas of Punjab.

During the last 24 hours, cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while very cold in hilly areas.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded during the last 24 hours were Skardu, Gupis -10 C, Leh -08, Gilgit, Astore, Kalam, Malamjabba -05, Hunza, Bagrote, Rawalakot -04, Dir, Parachinar -03, Drosh, Bunji, Mirkhani, Pulwama and Baramulla -02 C.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Weather Peshawar Quetta Martyrs Shaheed Abbottabad Punjab Murree Gwadar Hyderabad Parachinar Sahiwal Mansehra Gilgit Baltistan Sargodha Dera Ghazi Khan Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Gujranwala Larkana Sialkot Charsadda Nowshera Bahawalnagar Bhakkar Chakwal Hafizabad Khanewal Khushab Mandi Bahauddin Mianwali Narowal Rajanpur Toba Tek Singh Jamshoro Khairpur Chitral Haripur Kohistan Malakand Shangla Barkhan Khuzdar Lasbela Mastung Attock Rawalakot Dalbandin Qila Abdullah Ziarat Panjgur

Recent Stories

Global Energy Forum to start on 15th January in Ab ..

Global Energy Forum to start on 15th January in Abu Dhabi

22 minutes ago
 Around 131 parliamentarians to contest YPF electio ..

Around 131 parliamentarians to contest YPF elections on Thursday : Zain Hussain ..

5 seconds ago
 Speakers call for bridging gap between policy make ..

Speakers call for bridging gap between policy makers, stakeholders to fully tap ..

7 seconds ago
 AJK govt decides to hold LB polls in May next year ..

AJK govt decides to hold LB polls in May next year: PM

8 seconds ago
 Hashmi for strict action against fertilizer mafia

Hashmi for strict action against fertilizer mafia

10 seconds ago
 Saifullah Brothers, Marwat Ittehad make clean swee ..

Saifullah Brothers, Marwat Ittehad make clean sweep in Lakki Marwat

12 seconds ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.