Widespread rain turns weather pleasant in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :The widespread rains have turned weather pleasant in most districts of Khyber Pakthunkhwa including Charat in Nowshera district where maximum 53 millimeters rainfall was recorded during last 24 hours.

Similarly, 50 millimeters each rain was received by scenic Malam Jabba in Swat and Pattan in Lower Kohsitan, turning weather cold there.

According to Met Office, the rain heavily lashed Balakot in Manshera and Dir Upper districts where 48 millimeters each rain was recorded besides 46milimeter in Saidu Sharif Swat and 43milimeter in Lower Dir respectively.

Similarly, Kakul received 38 millimeter, 27 millimeter by Peshawar City, 26 millimeter by Chitral, 23 millimeter by Takht Bhai Mardan, 18 millimeter each by Bannu and Kalam besides five millimeters by Parachinar Kurram tribal district.

According to details, six inch snowfall at Malam Jabba Swat and one inch in Kalam and Darosh Chitral was recorded.

The weather would mainly dry in KP on Wednesday, however, light rain with thunderstorm was expected in Manshera, Abbottabad and Kohistan districts. The Met office forecast dry weather in most parts of the province for Thursday.

The agriculture experts termed the recent rainfall extremely beneficial for wheat's crop and expected high production this year.

The heavy showers helped minimized environmental pollution in Peshawar besides beneficial for ongoing whopping afforstration campaign, which was currently in progress in KP under 10 billion trees afforstration project (10BTAP).