Widespread Rain, Wind Forecast For KP 04 March 2020

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 08:37 PM

Widespread rain, wind forecast for KP 04 March 2020

The Met Office forecast widespread rain, wind/thunderstorm with a few hailstorm for most parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from Wednesday to Saturday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :The Met Office forecast widespread rain, wind/thunderstorm with a few hailstorm for most parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from Wednesday to Saturday.

Met Office informed that strong westerly weather system has entered upper parts of the country and likely to grip upper and central parts on Thursday and persist till Saturday. Under the influence of this weather system widespread rain with wind-thunderstorm was expected in all districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

However, intermittent thundershower with gusty winds were also be expected at isolated places in all districts of the province during evening/night, which may cause land sliding in the venerable areas of Shangla, Kohistan, Mansehra, Swat, Chitral and Upper Dir districts.

Snowfall might also occur over high mountains of Chitral, Upper Dir, Upper Swat, Kohistan and Mansehra districts. All concerned authorities may take precautionary measures during the forecast period.

During the last 24 hour 15 mm rain was recorded in Parachinar, 4 mm each in Balakot and Kakul, 3 in DI Khan.

The minimum temperature was recorded as -02C in Kalam while the temperature in other cities of the province was 12 in Peshawar, Parachinar 2, Dir 3, Malamjaba 3, Chitral 7, DI Khan 13, Saidu Sharif 8, Kakul 5, Bannu 11.

