Widespread Rain-wind, Thundershower Expected At Various Parts Of Country

Widespread rain-wind, thundershower (with scattered heavy falls) was expected in Sindh, Balochistan and South Punjab, while more isolated rain-wind, thundershower is likely in Northeast Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2022 ) :Widespread rain-wind, thundershower (with scattered heavy falls) was expected in Sindh, Balochistan and South Punjab, while more isolated rain-wind, thundershower is likely in Northeast Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

In the Past 24 hours, rain-wind/ thundershower (with isolated heavy falls) occurred in Sindh, Balochistan, Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The rainfall recorded during the past 24 hours, was Balochistan: Sibbi 91mm, Lasbella 15, Zhob 07, Khuzdar 05, Ormara 02, Sindh: Padidan 80, Sakrand 72, Shaheed Benazirabad 62, Jacobabad 24, Rohri 17, Badin 12, Karachi (Surjani Town 08, North Karachi 07, Gulshan-e Hadid 06, Orangi Town 04, Nazimabad, Masroor Base 01), Tandojam, Thatta, Sukkur, Hyderabad 06, Chhor, Larkana 03, Mohenjodaro 02, Khairpur, Mirpurkhas 01, Punjab: Kasur 47, Khanpur 46, Lahore (Tajpura 28, Samanabad 20, Nishtar Town, upper Mall 19, Iqbal Town, Lakshmi Chowk 18, Gulshan Ravi 16, Airport, Mughalpura, Johar Town 13, Chowk Nakhuda 12, Wasa office, city 10, Farrukhabad, Shahi Qila 09), Narowal 19, Sargodha, Bahawalnagar 14, Rahim Yar Khan 07, Sialkot (City 06, Airport 02), Gujrat 06, D.

G.Khan 03, Bahawalpur, Attock, Murree 02, Mangla 01, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Parachinar 35, Dir (Upper) 26, Malam Jabba 24, Kakul 23, Balakot 15, Kalam 08, Drosh 04, Mirkhani 03, Chitral 01, Kashmir: Rawalakot 07, Gilgit-Baltistan: Bagrote, Gupis 05, Babusar 03, Hunza 01mm.

Meanwhile, the highest maximum temperatures recorded during the period were Nokkundi 43C, Dalbandin, Turbat and Chilas 40C.

