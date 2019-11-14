UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Widespread Rain Wind-thunderstorm Likely At Scattered Palces :MET Office

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Thu 14th November 2019 | 05:06 PM

Widespread rain wind-thunderstorm likely at scattered palces :MET Office

Pakistan Meterological Department (PMD) Thursday forecast widespread rain and wind- thunderstorms for upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, at scattered places in upper Punjab, Islamabad, Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir during next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :Pakistan Meterological Department (PMD) Thursday forecast widespread rain and wind- thunderstorms for upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, at scattered places in upper Punjab, Islamabad, Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir during next 24 hours.

Rain is expected at isolated places in Lower Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, south Punjab, northeastern Balochistan and upper Sindh, the MET office reported.

Snowfall over mountains also expected during the period,meanwhile, heavy fall also expected at few places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Weather remained cloudy and dry in most parts of the country however, rain-thunderstorm occured at isolated places in Hyderabad, Mirpur Khas, Tharparkar, Multan, DG Khan, Rajanpur, Layyah, Patan, Mirkhani, Kalam, Balakot, Kakol, Chitral, Parachinar, Drosh, Peshawar, Mardan, DI Khan, Quetta, Barkhan, Lasbela, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir during last 24 hours.

Rainfall (mm): Sindh: Nagarparkar 27, islam Kot 15, Dalai 14, Mithi 11, Diplo 08, Chhor 05, Chachro 03, Kloi 01, Punjab: Multan 08, DG Khan (Fort Munro) 03, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Patan 06, Mirkhani 05, Kalam, Balakot 04, Kakul, Chitral, Parachinar 03, Drosh 01, Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (City 06, Airport 02), Chakotti 03, Garhi Dupta 02, Gilgit-Baltistan: Astore 03 Balochistan :Lasbella 01 Minimum temperatures recorded in Gupis -02�C, Bagrot -01, Skardu and Kalat 01�C.

A westerly wave was affecting southern parts of the country and likely to extend to upper parts from tonight.

\395

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Multan Islamabad Peshawar Balochistan Quetta Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Hyderabad Parachinar Mardan Gilgit Baltistan Mirpur Khas Rajanpur Chitral Barkhan Kalat Lasbela Skardu Muzaffarabad Tharparkar Balakot From Airport

Recent Stories

Rabi says she was looking reasonable answer during ..

24 minutes ago

Russian Central Bank Expects Inflation in 2019 to ..

7 minutes ago

Visit of President El Sisi to UAE comes at importa ..

41 minutes ago

Fawad Ch says roles of Nawaz Sharif and Zardari in ..

48 minutes ago

Arab Countries Very Interested in Russian Fine Art ..

5 minutes ago

Pakistan to be part of new Saudi foreign manpower ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.