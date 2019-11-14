Widespread rain wind-thunderstorm likely at scattered palces :MET Office

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :Pakistan Meterological Department (PMD) Thursday forecast widespread rain and wind- thunderstorms for upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, at scattered places in upper Punjab, Islamabad, Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir during next 24 hours.

Rain is expected at isolated places in Lower Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, south Punjab, northeastern Balochistan and upper Sindh, the MET office reported.

Snowfall over mountains also expected during the period,meanwhile, heavy fall also expected at few places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Weather remained cloudy and dry in most parts of the country however, rain-thunderstorm occured at isolated places in Hyderabad, Mirpur Khas, Tharparkar, Multan, DG Khan, Rajanpur, Layyah, Patan, Mirkhani, Kalam, Balakot, Kakol, Chitral, Parachinar, Drosh, Peshawar, Mardan, DI Khan, Quetta, Barkhan, Lasbela, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir during last 24 hours.

Rainfall (mm): Sindh: Nagarparkar 27, islam Kot 15, Dalai 14, Mithi 11, Diplo 08, Chhor 05, Chachro 03, Kloi 01, Punjab: Multan 08, DG Khan (Fort Munro) 03, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Patan 06, Mirkhani 05, Kalam, Balakot 04, Kakul, Chitral, Parachinar 03, Drosh 01, Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (City 06, Airport 02), Chakotti 03, Garhi Dupta 02, Gilgit-Baltistan: Astore 03 Balochistan :Lasbella 01 Minimum temperatures recorded in Gupis -02�C, Bagrot -01, Skardu and Kalat 01�C.

A westerly wave was affecting southern parts of the country and likely to extend to upper parts from tonight.

