Widespread Rain With Snowfall On Hills Predicted In KP

Wed 25th November 2020 | 03:09 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department Wednesday forecast widespread rain with snowfall on the hills for next 24 hours in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

It said that during the last 24 hours the mercury dropped to -3C in Kalam while four inches snow was recorded in Malamjabba and 2 inches in Kalam.

The weather remained rainy and cloudy in Chitral, Dir (Lower & Upper), Bajaur, Swat, Shangla, Bunner, Malakand, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Battagram, Kohistan, Torghar, Haripur, Mardan, Swabi, Peshawar, Nowshera, Charsadda, Khyber, Mohmand, Kohat, Hangu, Karak, Kurram, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, DIKhan, Tank, North and South Waziristan districts.

The chief amount of rain was recorded during the last 24 hours was; Dir 17mm, Balakot 14, Asbanr (lower Dir) 11, Parachinar and Besham 10 each, Pattan 09, Malam Jabba 08, Chitral, Timergara, Cherat and Bunner 6 each, Kakul 05, Saidu Sharif and Mohmand Dam 4 each, Peshawar, Bannu, Mirkhani and Kalam 03 each, Drosh 02, Takht Bhai 01 and DIKhan was not traced.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has written letters to all district administrations directing to remain alter to cope with any emergency especially in hilly areas due to land sliding or more snowfall.

The authority urged the people to take all precautionary measures in order to avoid or minimise human losses and damage to any property. It also asked the line departments to ensure availability of all emergency service staff/machinery and other resources.

It said that in case of any occurrence update may be shared with PESCO and PDMA round-the-clock via helpline 0800-01700 or 1700 and all concerned line department to remain vigilant in restoring road links.

It also directed the district administrations to maintain stock of edible items, medicines and other items of daily use to fulfill the demand of local population in case of road blockage.

The teams of RESCUE-1122 were also put on high alter to respond to any emergency meanwhile.

