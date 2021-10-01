Widespread rain with wind-thunderstorm expected in Balochistan

The Met office Friday forecast widespread rain with wind-thunderstorm at scattered parts of the province including Quetta, Ziarat, Harnai and other areas during the next 24 hours

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :The Met office Friday forecast widespread rain with wind-thunderstorm at scattered parts of the province including Quetta, Ziarat, Harnai and other areas during the next 24 hours. The minimum temperature in Quetta recorded was 18.5 degree centigrade and 9.5 degree centigrade in Ziarat.

However, widespread rain-wind, thunderstorm with scattered heavy falls is expected in Sherani, Zhob, Musakhel, Loralai, Kila Saifullah, Pishin, Duki, Barkhan, Quetta, Mastung, sibi, Zirat, Harnai, Kohlu, Dera Bugti, Kachhi, Nasirabad, Mand, Lehri, Jhal Magsi, Jaffarabad, Kalat, Khuzdar, Kharan, Washuk, Panjgur, Kech, Awaran, Lasbellla and coastal areas of the province.

Torrential rains may generate urban/flash flooding in the mentioned district.

Fishermen are advised not to venture in the sea during the forecast period by the Met office.

The rain was received in Quetta, Khuzdar, Lasbella, Panjgur, Ormara, Uthal and Usta Muhammad.