Widespread Rains Expected At Scattered Places, Including Islamabad, Rawalpindi

Faizan Hashmi 51 seconds ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 11:59 PM

Widespread rains expected at scattered places, including Islamabad, Rawalpindi

Widespread rains/wind-thunderstorm with isolated heavy falls is expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, D.G khan, Kalat, Hazara divisions and Kashmir on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) :Widespread rains/wind-thunderstorm with isolated heavy falls is expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, D.G khan, Kalat, Hazara divisions and Kashmir on Thursday.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), widespread rains/ wind-thunderstorm is also expected at scattered places including Bahawalpur, Multan, Malakand, Peshawar, Mardan, Bannu, Kohat, D.I.Khan, Zhob, Sibbi divisions, and at isolated places in Sukkur, Larkana and Shaheed Benazirabad divisions.

Widespread rain/wind-thunderstorm occurred in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Malakand, Hazara Peshawar divisions, Islamabad, Kashmir, while at isolated places in Zhob, Multan, D.G.Khan, Sargodha and Sahiwal divisions during last 24 hours. Weather remained hot and humid in other parts of the country.

Seasonal low lies over north Balochistan and adjoining area.

Monsoon currents from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are penetrating upper and central parts of the country.

Rainfalls (mm) were recorded at Punjab: Islamabad (Z.P 111, Saidpur, Bokra 53, Golra 49, A/P 29), Rawalpindi, (Chaklala 75, Shamsabad 72), Narowal 71, Jhelum 59, Mangla 48, M.D.Din 39, Murree 38, Joharabad 33, Attock 31, Sargodha 26, Gujrat 23, Kotaddu 20, Chakwal 14, Sialkot (A/P 14, City 13), Hafizabad 11, Multan 07, Lahore (City 03, A/P 02), Noorpurthal, Gujranwala 01, Kashmir: Kotli 36, Muzaffarabad (City 34, A/P 05), Rawalakot 13, Garidupatta 11, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Tahkt Bhai 34, Kakul 13, Cherat 08, Balakot 05, Malamjabba 04, Lower Dir, Saidu Sharif 02, Balochistan: Barkhan 04 and Zhob 02 during past 24 hours.

Today's highest maximum temperatures were at Dalbandin 47C, Nokkundi 46C, Chillas and Sibbi 44C.

