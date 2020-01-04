UrduPoint.com
Widespread Rains Expected In Punjab

Sat 04th January 2020

Widespread rains expected in Punjab

Widespread rains are expected in various areas of south/central Punjab during the next 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2020 ) :Widespread rains are expected in various areas of south/central Punjab during the next 24 hours.

According to the Met department, rains are expected in Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Sargodha and Faisalabad divisions.

Cold and dry weather is expected elsewhere in the province.

As per synoptic situation, a strong westerly wave is approaching western parts of the country and likely to affect lower and central parts during the next 24 hours.

Fog prevailed at isolated places over plain areas of the Punjab during the last 12 hopurs.

On Saturday, minimum temperature in provincial metropolis was expected at 6 degree celsius.

