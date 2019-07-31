UrduPoint.com
Widespread Rains Forecast

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 31st July 2019 | 06:34 PM

Widespread rains forecast

The Met office on Wednesday predicted widespread rains/wind-thunderstorm with chances of heavy falls in various parts of Punjab including its capital during the next 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :The Met office on Wednesday predicted widespread rains/wind-thunderstorm with chances of heavy falls in various parts of Punjab including its capital during the next 24 hours.

According to Met office, widespread rains/wind-thunderstorm, with isolated heavy to very heavy falls, were expected in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha and Faisalabad divisions while at scattered places rains/wind-thunderstorm (with isolated heavy falls) was also expected in D.G.Khan, Multan and Sahiwal divisions.

The Met office said heavy falls may generate flash flooding in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala and D.

G.Khan divisions, while urban flooding in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha and Faisalabad divisions during Thursday and Friday.

According to synoptic situation, strong monsoon currents from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal were penetrating upper parts of the country and likely to grip central parts during next 24 hours.

Meanwhile, widespread rain/wind-thunderstorm occurred at isolated places in Lahore, Gujranwala and Bahawalpur divisions during the last 24 hours.

