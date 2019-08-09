Widespread rains forecast in the country 09 Aug 2019

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 ) :Widespread rains/wind-thunderstorm is expected in Islamabad Rawalpindi , Mirpurkhas, Thatta Shaheed Benazirabad, Gujranwala Faisalabad divisions and Kashmir on Saturday.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), widespread rains/wind-thunderstorm is also expected at scattered places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Multan, D.G.Khan divisions, Gilgit Baltistan and at isolated places in Sahiwal, Bahawalpur, Sukkur, Larkana, Makran, Quetta, Zhob, Kalat, Sibbi, Naseerabad divisions.

Widespread rain/wind-thunderstorm with isolated heavy falls occurred in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore divisions, Islamabad during past 24 hours, while at scattered places in Sargodha, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Multan, Bahawalpur, D.G.Khan, Karachi, Mirpurkhas, Hyderabad, Thatta divisions, Kashmir, and at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Bannu, Kalat, Zhob divisions.

The following rainfalls were recorded in millimeter: Punjab: Islamabad (Saidpur 66, Zero Point 39, Golra 22, AP 21), Sialkot (AP 53, City 42), Jhelum 45, Narowal 45, Noorpurthal 32, Gujrat 28, Hafizabad 24, Lahore (City 21, AP 05), Khanewal 21, Bahawalpur (AP 16, City 12), Khanpur 11, Faisalabad 07, Multan, Jhang 04, Murree 03, Tob Tek Singh, Rawalpindi (Shamsabad), Gujranwala 02, Mandi Bahauddin Din 01, Sindh: Kaloi 20, Diplo 17, Thatta 11, Chhor 07, Badin 05, Chachro 04, Mithi 03, Mirpurkhas 02, Karachi (Ghulshan e Hadid) 02, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Bannu 27, Malamjabba 18, Balakot 13, Parachinar 12, Balochistan: Barkhan 19, Khuzdar 04, Kashmir: Garidupatta 15, Rawalakot 11, Muzaffarabad (AP 09, City 05) and Gilgit Baltistan: Astore 01.

Today the highest maximum temperature were recorded in Pattan 44C, Noorpurthal, Turbat and Nokkundi 42C.

Seasonal low lies over north Balochistan and adjoining areas. Monsoon currents from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are penetrating upper, central and southern parts of the country. A westerly wave is also active over upper parts of the country.