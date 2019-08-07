UrduPoint.com
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 39 seconds ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 09:35 PM

Widespread rains predicted in next 24 hours 07 Aug 2019

The Met office has predicted widespread rains/wind-thunderstorm with isolated heavy falls in various parts of Punjab including its capital during the next 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) :The Met office has predicted widespread rains/wind-thunderstorm with isolated heavy falls in various parts of Punjab including its capital during the next 24 hours.

Widespread rains are expected in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Sahiwal and DG Khan divisions, while at scattered places in Bahawalpur and Multan divisions, the Met office said.

According to the synoptic situation, monsoon currents from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal were penetrating upper and central parts of the country.

During the past 24 hours, widespread rains occurred in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore and Sargodha divisions, and at isolated places in Multan, DG Khan, Sargodha and Sahiwal divisions.

On Wednesday, the maximum temperature was recorded at 33 degree celsius in the city.

