UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Widespread Rains, Thunderstorm Expected In Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 41 seconds ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 08:26 PM

Widespread rains, thunderstorm expected in Punjab

Various parts of the provincial capital on Wednesday received showers which turned the weather pleasant to some extent and reduced humidity

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :Various parts of the provincial capital on Wednesday received showers which turned the weather pleasant to some extent and reduced humidity.

The maximum temperature was recorded as 35 degree celsius.

The Met office forecast widespread rains in most parts of the Punjab including its capital during the next 24 hours.

The Met office said that widespread rains/wind-thunderstorm (isolated heavy to very heavy falls) are expected in Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Lahore, Faisalabad divisions. While scattered rains/wind-thunderstorm (isolated moderate to heavy falls) are also expected in D.

G Khan, Multan, Sahiwal, and Bahawalpur divisions during the time.

According to synoptic situation, strong monsoon currents from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are likely to enter in upper parts of the country from Wednesday (evening/night) and likely to spread central and southern parts from Thursday to Saturday.

Weather remained hot and humid in most parts of the province during the past 24 hours. However, rain/wind-thunderstorm occurred at scattered places in Lahore and Sahiwal divisions.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Weather Punjab Sahiwal Sargodha Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Gujranwala From Rains

Recent Stories

UAE Minister inaugurates new Agthia packaging cent ..

42 minutes ago

Experts find polio virus in Karachi

37 seconds ago

Pakistan stops heavy quantity of expired Indian su ..

39 seconds ago

Disable person killed in train accident in Sargodh ..

40 seconds ago

Iran's Defense Minister Refutes US Statement on Po ..

44 seconds ago

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Bogdanov, Houthi D ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.