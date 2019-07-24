Widespread rains, thunderstorm expected in Punjab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :Various parts of the provincial capital on Wednesday received showers which turned the weather pleasant to some extent and reduced humidity.

The maximum temperature was recorded as 35 degree celsius.

The Met office forecast widespread rains in most parts of the Punjab including its capital during the next 24 hours.

The Met office said that widespread rains/wind-thunderstorm (isolated heavy to very heavy falls) are expected in Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Lahore, Faisalabad divisions. While scattered rains/wind-thunderstorm (isolated moderate to heavy falls) are also expected in D.

G Khan, Multan, Sahiwal, and Bahawalpur divisions during the time.

According to synoptic situation, strong monsoon currents from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are likely to enter in upper parts of the country from Wednesday (evening/night) and likely to spread central and southern parts from Thursday to Saturday.

Weather remained hot and humid in most parts of the province during the past 24 hours. However, rain/wind-thunderstorm occurred at scattered places in Lahore and Sahiwal divisions.