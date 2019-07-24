UrduPoint.com
Widespread Rains, Wind-thunderstorm In Most Parts 24 July 2019

Widespread rains, wind-thunderstorm in most parts 24 July 2019

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :Widespread rains/wind-thunderstorm (isolated heavy to very heavy falls) are expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Lahore, Faisalabad, Hazara, Malakand, Peshawar, Mardan divisions and Kashmir during next 24 hours.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), scattered rains/wind-thunderstorm isolated moderate to heavy falls is also expected in Kohat, Bannu, D.I Khan, Zhob, Kalat, Sibbi, Naseerabad, D.G Khan, Multan, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur divisions and Gilgit Baltistan during the period.

Weather remained hot and humid in most parts of the country during last 24 hours.

However, rain/wind-thunderstorm occurred at scattered places in Lahore, Quetta and Makran divisions.

Rainfall (mm) were recorded at Punjab: Lahore (AP 26, City 06), Balochistan: Barkhan 04, Turbat, Panjgur 02 and Dalbandin 01 during last 24 hours.

Today's highest maximum temperatures were remained at Sibbi, Nokkundi 46C, Dalbandin, Moenjodaro, Dadu, Chillas 45C.

Seasonal low lies over north Balochistan. Strong monsoon currents from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are penetrating upper parts of the country and likely to spread central and southern parts from Thursday to Saturday.

More Stories From Weather

