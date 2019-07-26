Widespread rains,wind-thunderstorm expected 26 July 2019

Widespread rains and wind-thunderstorm is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Mardan divisions, northeast Punjab, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore divisions Islamabad and Kashmir during next 24 hours

Rain also has been forcast at scattered places in Kohat, Bannu, D.I.Khan, Sargodha, Faisalabad, D.G Khan, Multan, Sahiwal, Zhob, Sibbi, Kalat, Naseerabad divisions and Gilgit Baltistan. Heavy to very heavy fall is also expected at isolated places during the period, said Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

Rain and wind-thunderstorm with isolated heavy falls occurred at scattered places in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur, D.G.Khan, Faisalabad, Malakand, Kohat, Zhob divisions and Gilgit Baltistan.

Weather remained hot and humid in other parts of the country during last 24 hours.

Rainfall (mm) were recorded at Punjab: Bahawalnager 97, Jehlum 20, T.T.Singh 19, D.G.Khan 14, Layyah 11, Sahiwal 06, Attock, Sargodha, Bhakkar, Jhang, Okara 01 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Parachinar 40, Malamjabba 10, Dir 08, Kalam 04, Saidu Sharif 02, Balochistan: Zhob 21 and Gilgit Baltistan: Chillas 02 during last 24 hours.

The maximum temperatures were recorded at Nokkundi, Dalbandin, Sh. Benazirabad 45C, Dadu and Moenjodaro 43C.

Seasonal low lies over north Balochistan. Monsoon currents from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are penetrating upper and central parts of the country and likely to spread southern parts during next 48 hours.