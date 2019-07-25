Widespread rain/thunderstorm likely in most parts : PMD

(@FahadShabbir)

Pakistan Meterological Department (PMD) Thursday forecast widespread rain and wind-thunderstorm (with isolated heavy falls) was expected in Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Lahore, Faisalabad, Hazara, Malakand, Peshawar, Mardan divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir during next 24 hours

Scattered rains and wind-thunderstorm (isolated moderate to heavy falls) are likely to occur at Kohat, Bannu, D.I Khan, Zhob, Kalat, Sibbi, Naseerabad, D.G Khan, Multan, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur divisions and Gilgit Baltistan during the period.

Scattered heavy to very heavy falls are also expected in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Lahore divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir during this time span.

According to an Director of MET office said heavy falls may generate flash flooding in local nullah/riverine of Hazara, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala divisions and Kashmir and may trigger landslides in Hazara division and Kashmir on Thursday and Friday.

He said, in Zhob, Kalat and D.G.Khan divisions heavy rains are expected on Friday and Saturday, adding, heavy falls may also generate urban flooding in Lahore, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar and Sargodha divisions during the period.

Seasonal low lies over North Balochistan strong monsoon currents from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are penetrating upper parts of the country and likely to spread central and southern parts from Thursday to Saturday, MET office reported.

In last 24 hours weather remained hot and humid in most parts of the country. However, rain/wind-thunderstorm occurred at scattered places in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir, while at isolated places in Malakand and Hazara divisions.

Rainfall recorded during this time period was Islamabad; (Saidpur 141mm, Z/P 120mm,Golra 20mm,Bokra 07mm), Rawalpinidi (Shamsabad 97mm, Chaklala 83mm), Narowal 78mm, Jhelum 61mm, Lahore (A/P 57mm, City 13mm), Sialkot ( A/P 43mm, City 35mm), Gujranwala 39mm, Murree 27mm, Mangla 24mm, Gujrat 12mm, Mandibhaudin 07mm, Hafizabad 06mm, Kyber Paktaunkhwan,Kakul 85mm, Balakot 16mm, Dir 06mm, Malamjabba 01mm, Kashmir Garhiduppata 21mm, Kotli 16mm, Muzaffarabad (City14, A/P 10), Rawalakot 10mm, Sindh: Karachi 01mm.

Maximum temperatures recorded in Sibbi, Nokkundi 46�C, Dalbandin, Moenjodaro, Dadu, Chillas 45�C.

Met office said all concerned authorities are advised to remain alert and take precautionary measures during the forecast period.