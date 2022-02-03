UrduPoint.com

Wild Weather Hits Western Part Of South Island In New Zealand

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 03, 2022 | 12:46 PM

Wild weather hits western part of South Island in New Zealand

A local state of emergency was declared for the Westland District, western part of South Island, by National Emergency Management Agency New Zealand on Feb. 2, 2022

WELLINGTON, Feb. 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :A local state of emergency was declared for the Westland District, western part of South Island, by National Emergency Management Agency New Zealand on Feb. 2, 2022.

A record of 235 millimeters rainfall has been recorded in the past 24 hours in Fox Township in the region while MetService, the weather broadcasting agency of the country, predicted approximately up to 750 millimeters of rain could fall in the next few days.

MetService issued the red warning, the third time since 2019 for the whole country and the second for this region since last July, when almost half of Westport's residents were evacuated after major flooding inundated much of the town.

But this time meteorologists said the situation could be worse.

MetService meteorologist Lewis Ferris told local media that it would be a long period of heavy, persistent rain.

Westland District Council has begun preparing for flooding, and issued sandbags to residents and businesses in the lowest lying streets.

Related Topics

Weather Westport July 2019 Media New Zealand

Recent Stories

Texas butterfly sanctuary shuts citing threats fro ..

Texas butterfly sanctuary shuts citing threats from Trump supporters

1 minute ago
 Armenian Parliament to Pick Next President in Marc ..

Armenian Parliament to Pick Next President in March - Prime Minister

1 minute ago
 South Africa uncovers $1.8 bn gold scam: report

South Africa uncovers $1.8 bn gold scam: report

1 minute ago
 US values its 'strategic' partnership with Pakista ..

US values its 'strategic' partnership with Pakistan, State Department says

1 minute ago
 PM Imran Khan visit to China will further strength ..

PM Imran Khan visit to China will further strengthen bilateral relations: Naghma ..

5 minutes ago
 Malaysia kicks off vaccination drive for children ..

Malaysia kicks off vaccination drive for children aged 5-11

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>